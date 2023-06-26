Forest City to host 2024 OFSAA Track and Field Championships

For the first time in 13 years, London, Ont. has been named as the host city for the 2024 Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Track and Field Championships.

According to a release, London will host the 2024 OFSAA Track and Field Championships at Western Alumni Stadium from June 6 - 8, 2024.

“The OFSAA Track and Field Championships is one of the largest and most prestigious high school track meets in North America. We look forward to showcasing the newly updated Alumni Stadium and Western's beautiful campus, as well as all that the London and the TVRA region has to offer,” said Todd MacKay and Vickie Croley, of the 2024 OFSAA Track & Field Organizing Committee.

Celebrating the best of track and field athleticism, the event will welcome high school student athletes from six regions across the province, including up to 850 high schools and 2,900 athletes.

“To this day some of my favourite memories come from OFSAA, and it’s there where I got my first taste of high-level competition. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my experiences at OFSAA. I can’t wait to watch OFSAA next year, here at my home track at Western University in London,” said Olympian and OFSAA Track and Field Ambassador Damian Warner.

The OFSAA Track and Field Championships was last held in London in 2010.