Forest fire smoke affecting air quality across northern Ontario

As smoke from forest fires in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario continues to blanket the northern region, Environment Canada has issued another alert about poor air quality.

The smoke is creating high levels of air pollution along with low visibility in some areas. Officials are recommending residents take extra precautions to reduce exposure.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health," Environment Canada said in a special air quality statement Monday morning. "Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

Hundreds of people from northwestern Ontario have been evacuated to other parts of the province as the wildfires rage on.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, there were 12 active forest fires in the northeast region, five were under control and seven are being observed. Nine of the fires are located in the Cochrane fire region, two are in the Wawa area and one is southwest of Timmins.