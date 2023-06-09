Forest fires mean no Canada Day fireworks in Timmins

Canada Day celebrations in Timmins will not include a fireworks display this year, the city announced Friday.

The ongoing fire ban and persistence of massive forest fires in Quebec and Ontario “have made the decision unavoidable,” the city said in a news release.

“Instead, the city’s Canada Day in the Park will be a blast. The City of Timmins, Tourism Timmins, and the Timmins Community Park Association have fun afternoon planned with a DJ and foam party.”

NOJHL champions the Timmins Rock have donated two season passes that will be raffled off during the event.

Festivities run noon to 4 p.m. on July 1 at Hollinger Park.