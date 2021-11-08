Forest Glade Arena added to WECHU potential COVID-19 exposure list

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential public COVID-19 exposure at a local arena.

The Forest Glade Arena at 3205 Forest Glade Drive in Windsor, Ont. has added to the list of possible public exposures.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on Monday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.