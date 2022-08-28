Forest Glade Optimist Park courts receive $850K in improvements

If you’re an avid lover of tennis or pickleball, the new courts at Windsor, Ont.’s Forest Glade Optimistic Park are officially ready to play following an $850,000 makeover.

According to a press release issued by the City of Windsor, $850,000 was invested by Windsor City Council to improve the tennis facility at Forest Glade Optimist Park. Renovations included a complete removal of the aging courts and fencing infrastructure, and the transformation of the area into a “modern tennis and pickleball facility.”

This investment is part of the City of Windsor’s 2022 budget, which contributes $26 million to enhancing city parks, and $170 million through the city’s 10-Year Capital Plan.

“We are excited to unveil the fully upgraded tennis courts and the new pickleball courts in Forest Glade Park. These amenities are important to support healthy active living across the City,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement. “Thank you to the tennis and pickleball communities for helping work with us on making these improvements possible!”

In total, there are six new tennis courts and ten new pickleball courts, all of which feature specialized surfacing and colour coating, and are surrounded by new fencing which sports noise blocking mesh.

New walls have also been constructed which allow for solo or practice play, and a new meeting and resting area has been created just north of the courts, which includes benches and picnic tables.

In addition, all 16 courts are fully lit and are open for play until 11:00 p.m. on a first come, first use basis.

Ward 7 City Coun. Jeewen Gill said he is proud of city council for reviving the courts, and what the revitalization will mean for Windsorites.

“The Forest Glade neighbourhood is home to many passionate tennis and pickleball players who can be found on the court almost daily,” he said in a statement. “The second these courts became accessible, you could find them out enjoying a match.”

The final improvements will consist of grass seeding and watering of the area next month, and the planting of several trees later this fall.