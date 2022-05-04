Forest Lawn standoff ends with 1 person in police custody
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
Calgary police say one person was taken into custody on Wednesday following a standoff in Forest Lawn.
Officers spent several hours negotiating with someone in a house in the 1300 block of 38th Street S.E. after gunshots were reported.
Police said Wednesday evening that it's unknown if a gun was actually fired and no injuries were reported.
According to investigators, the incident centred on a dispute involving two people but ended peacefully.
Officers will be continuing to hold the scene as they investigate further.
