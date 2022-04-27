Forestry worker dies after worksite incident on Vancouver Island

A forestry worker has died following a workplace incident on northern Vancouver Island.

Lonnie Hryhroka, 46, was seriously injured in a tree felling workplace incident on April 13 at Vernon Camp near Woss, according to the United Steelworkers Union.

Hryhroka was airlifted to the North Island Hospital in Campbell River, where he died of his injuries on Monday.

Steelworkers safety officer Chris Cinkant says there's early indications that the incident involved a tree that "barber chaired," meaning it twisted and came down in an unpredictable way.

The union's emergency response team is working to support the family, according to Cinkant.

"Sending love and strength to Lonnie's family, loved ones, community and the local union during this difficult time," the union said in a social media post Tuesday.

An online fundraiser was set up for Hryhroka's family during the weeks he was in hospital.

In a social media post Tuesday, his wife said she was devastated by the loss.

"He will be so missed by so many," said Barbara Paige Labbey.

According to the United Steelworkers Union, Hryhroka worked for Holbrook Dyson Logging Ltd. in Port McNeill.

CTV News has reached out to WorkSafeBC for comment.