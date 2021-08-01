Forests Ontario plants record number of trees in Timiskaming district

Trees are everywhere in northern Ontario and while we all benefit from their oxygen producing capabilities, they often don’t get the credit deserve.

Forests Ontario, a not for profit organization, has planted a record number of trees in the Timiskaming region this year.

This is through the organization's program goal of planting 50 million trees.

"The goal of the tree planting is to create those future healthy forests" said Forests Ontario's CEO Rob Keen.

In the Timiskaming region, Forests Ontario plopped 68,000 thousand new saplings into the ground this year. That's a record number.

Keen credits an uptick in the amount of landowners in the region getting trees planted on their property.

"People are starting to recognize how important trees are and forests are important to our daily lives," said Keen.

Since 2008, the organization has been a part of planting over 34 million trees.

Now the organization says interest is already growing ahead of next year's planting.

"Climate change is upon us and all sorts of studies are pointing to how important studies are and creating new forests and how much CO2 is sequestered by new trees," said Keen.

In North Bay, the environmental action group Clean, Green Beautiful North Bay planted 8,000 trees in the city alone last year.

Yearly initiatives like the grandparents - grandkids tree planting help towards the goal of having more trees in the ground.

"The number from the last two previous years was 1,500 trees. That's just from the grandparent planting," said Clean, Green Beautiful North Bay Chair Harriett Madigan. "900 trees are now what we call teenagers and they're ready to be moved into the community."

Forests Ontario says it's up to each individual to do their part to keep the environment healthy through trees.

The organization is encouraging homeowners who want to have a tree planted in their yard to apply.

Applicants must have space for at least 500 trees in order to qualify for the 50 Million Trees Program. For those with smaller lots, Forests Ontario’s Over-The-Counter program offers trees at a discounted rate.

To help get trees planted in 2022, click here.