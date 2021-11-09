Forever grateful: Dutch Canadian tries to put faces to names of soldiers who fell liberating the Netherlands

A retired Dutch diplomat in Prince Edward Island continues a tireless campaign to gather information and photographs of Canadian soldiers who died liberating his homeland, starting in the spring of 1944.

Seventy-seven-year-old Pieter Valkenburg has found himself with an unexpected second career, which includes travel, plenty of research with his wife, Daria, and public appeals posted online.

"For this, I said to myself, 'I'm now in Canada. I'm able to help these Canadian war cemeteries in the Netherlands to help them with their research, to get pictures,'" said Valkenburg from his home in North Tryon, P.E.I.

And so it's been for a number of years, with Valkenburgbeing the Maritime connection to a massive online undertaking in his home country, where photos and stories of the 7,600 Canadians who fell while liberating the Netherlands are being collected and catalogued for posterity.

The fallen are buried primarily in three cemeteries. According to the Royal Canadian Legion, "The Face For Every Grave" project began at the Holten Canadian War Cemetery near Apeldoorn.

Now, all three are working together to launch a website which will feature, names, photos and life stories of all the Canadians who died.

The campaign began in January, resulting in a small avalanche of tips, anecdotes and photographs.

That includes the sad story of Gordon Frederick Johnson, killed in April of 1945.

Originally from Truro, Johnson survived D-Day, but later lost his life when a member of his platoon accidentally left behind an anti-tank weapon.

"So, he went back to retrieve it, and when he got it, he was shot by a German sniper and killed, right at the spot," said Valkenburg.

For family members like Claudia Putnam, the Faces to Graves Project is both public and personal – and they're grateful the sacrifices of their loved ones aren't being forgotten.

"I actually found out some things about my Uncle I didn't really know," said Putnam from her home near Wentworth, N.S.

Her father was a half brother to Johnson.

"I think it's awesome, and I feel bad that's it's notbeing done as much as it should be, because memories should be there," said Putnam.

"My dad was in the war as well, and I respect every man that has gone to war in every war."

Officials in the Netherlands send names to Valkenburg, who then works to find photos and information, usually from family members.

As it stands, he's got a list of:

93 from Nova Scotia;

71 from New Brunswick (one cemetery has not yet identified soldiers from New Brunswick, so this number will increase);

one from Prince Edward Island (family was found, but no one in the family has a photo).

Anyone interested in submitting a photo as part of project can send it to dariadv@yahoo.ca.

Now a dual citizen -- Canadian and Dutch -- Pieter continues his ongoing campaign, honouring those who gave so much to the two countries so dear to his heart.

"They were forever grateful -- and still are -- for the Allies who made the effort to liberate Western Europe."