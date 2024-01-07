Forever home for Fish: Dog found starving in B.C. forest gets adopted

A dog that was found emaciated in B.C.’s North Okanagan last summer has found a forever home, the BC SPCA announced.

The nine-year-old Labrador retriever mix was taken to a shelter in Shuswap by a Good Samaritan after he wandered out of the woods outside Enderby, B.C. in July.

Named Fish by staff, the dog was “skin and bones and covered in sores,” when he arrived at the BC SPCA centre. He needed a supervised feeding program to help him gain weight and muscle mass, as well as dental surgery to remove infected and broken teeth.

“Fortunately, the sores on his body healed once he had a soft bed to sleep on,” the charity wrote.

After months of treatment, the malnourished dog fully recovered and went up for adoption. Fish’s new family took him home just before the holidays, according to the BC SPCA.

His forever home is with Tony and Darlene, a retired couple who were looking for a rescue they could “shower with love” after they lost their dog Abby in July.

“We read a story about Fish and we just knew he was our dog,” said Tony in a Friday media release.

“We couldn’t be happier for Fish,” said Isabell Diederichs, assistant manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap shelter, in the release. “He is the most loving dog who deserves the best home and he has that now.”

After they picked Fish up at the shelter, Tony said “we opened the door to our truck he jumped right in. He didn’t hesitate at all.”

The couple has taken in a number of rescues over the years, but no dog settled in as quickly as Fish, Darlene said. “Considering everything he has been through, his trust in people is just amazing,” she said. “He is just so loving and big-hearted.”

Fish has found a new friend in Ballou, the couple’s rescue cat. The pair now enjoy taking naps together on the couch.

“They got along right from the get-go,” Darlene said. “Fish was so calm and gentle around him.”

“Ballou was missing Abby terribly. He loves to spend time with Fish and is excited to see him when he gets back from his walks,” Tony added.

Speaking of walks, Fish is very enthusiastic about them. “When he knows it is time for a walk Fish will pick up your boots or shoes for you to help speed up the process or he will carry his leash,” Tony said.

“We have an amazing dog beach right by the lake that he loves. He has been so good with other dogs and just loves meeting new people,” he continued.

After being found starving and wounded, Fish now gets all the love and attention he needs. “We just want to make Fish the happiest dog we can,” said Darlene. “We are retired, so there is always someone at home with him. Whatever he needs, he gets.”

“He rescued me,” Tony added.