Forever homes needed in first Ontario SPCA rehoming mission of 2022
More than two dozen dogs from the United States arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres on Tuesday in the first rehoming mission of the year.
The mission hopes to find forever homes for the 26 dogs from North Carolina while helping shelters south of the border make space to help more animals.
"There are many animal shelters in the United States that are at capacity, and when they reach out to us for help, we do what we can to assist," said Bonnie Bishop, associate director and Transfer Team lead, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.
The dogs have undergone wellness exams and have health certificates and proof of vaccination.
They will be available for adoption at various shelters across the province, including in Barrie.
All animals adopted through the Ontario SPCA are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites and microchipped.
Anyone interested in adopting a furry friend can visit the Ontario SPCA website.
