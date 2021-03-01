Edmonton's Food Bank needs to raise $25,000 after one of its forklifts broke down.
Unfortunately, one of our forklifts recently broke. This equipment is essential to move food into the hands of those in-need.
We need to raise $25,000. Please help us get back to running at full speed and strength:https://t.co/wKSJXiFOXJ
Thank you!#YEG #foodbank #feedYEG pic.twitter.com/0q4WL6Kf9F
The forklift is used to transport pallets of food out of trucks, into the warehouse, and on and off shelves.
They’ve launched an online fundraiser to raise the money.