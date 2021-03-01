Edmonton's Food Bank needs to raise $25,000 after one of its forklifts broke down.

Unfortunately, one of our forklifts recently broke. This equipment is essential to move food into the hands of those in-need.



We need to raise $25,000. Please help us get back to running at full speed and strength:https://t.co/wKSJXiFOXJ



#YEG #foodbank #feedYEG

The forklift is used to transport pallets of food out of trucks, into the warehouse, and on and off shelves.

They’ve launched an online fundraiser to raise the money.

You can donate to the fundraiser online.