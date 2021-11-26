Forks unveils winners of warming hut competition; Al Simmons selected as invited architect

The Forks has announced the winners of its annual warming hut competition, and one Manitoba entertainer has made the list as an invited architect.

Submissions for the competition came in from all around the world, with the six new warming huts announced on Thursday.

The winners include artists from China and Norway, as well as local entertainer Al Simmons as the invited architect.

The designs feature colourful showers for people to sing in; a simple structure where people can watch the sunset; and an inflated human hand with a green bird on it.

Simmons’ hut called ‘Sounds Crazy’ is a resonating chamber where people can tell a story and create their own sound effects. The warming hut includes hand cranks, levers, tubes and pedals connected with a number of instruments that can be played while wearing boots and mittens.

“The vibrancy of the huts, it’s really unique this year,” said Sara Stasiuk, president and CEO of the Forks North Portage Partnership.

“We have orange and pink and just the splash of colour on the river is incredible. It’s also the interaction of the community with the huts is something that’s always magical to see.”

As the ice freezes, the artists will build their masterpieces in time for the river trail to open.

The finished warming huts are expected to be on the river by late January.

“It’s cold today,” Stasiuk said.

“The ice seems to be freezing. We never know until it’s actually done, though.”

Stasiuk noted that on top of the six new warming huts, there will probably be about 15 to 20 of the old ones on display.

“We’ll bring out as many as we can,” she said.