Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
Sheldon Chochinov and Tammy Sigurdur have both been charged with 26 offences under the Cannabis Act, including distributing cannabis to a young person, and distributing illicit cannabis. The charges have not been tested in court. The pair appeared in provincial court on Wednesday.
Police initially said in November that a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were facing charges in connection with the incident.
More than a dozen families in Tuxedo reported finding cannabis edibles in their children’s treat bags on Halloween. Police said at the time, kids between the ages of six and 16 received the candies.
The gummies were in a packaging similar to other sugary treats, but the ‘Medicated Nerds Rope Bites’ were labelled as a potent THC-infused edible, which can be harmful to children.
Chochinov next appears in court on Feb. 3, while the next date for Sigurdur was not known.
Winnipeg police said they have sent some of the items seized to Health Canada for testing, but have not received results.
