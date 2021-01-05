The Calgary Police Service escorted the body of an officer, killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve, across the city to a funeral home on Tuesday.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in the line of duty while attempting a traffic stop in Falconridge on Dec. 31, 2020.

The procession route began near the medical examiner’s office in the northwest. The vehicles travelled east along Bowness Road, Third Avenue N.W., Parkdale Blvd. N.W., and continued eastward along Memorial Drive before reaching the final destination of a funeral home near Forest Lawn.

The procession, which began at noon, included the Calgary Police Service's skye boat, the honour guard, and members from the CPS traffic section.

Calgarians wishing to pay their respects lined the procession route while observing physical distancing recommendations.

An emotional day in Calgary. Police officers and members of the public are lined up along Memorial drive for the police escort for Sgt. Harnetts This is what it looks like at 68 street. @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/7Dez0vkcuj

A terrible day beautifully done. @CalgaryPolice #4601 #SgtHarnett #CPS #YYC pic.twitter.com/1B9SSY8rfl

The date of Harnett's memorial service has not been confirmed.

Harnett, 37, served 12 years with the CPS and is mourned by his fellow officers, his family from Ontario and his partner who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Two teens — Amir Abdulrahman, 19 and a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — are charged with first-degree murder.

The 19-year-old appeared in court Monday and a bail hearing for the 17-year-old is set for Jan. 19.