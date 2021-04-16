Former Alta. pastor accused of sexual offences against youth; RCMP looking for victims in B.C., NWT

A small town Alberta pastor is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography and luring a child.

Brad Dahr, 53, of Vegreville, was charged on April 15.

Police seized electronic devices, documents and clothing from a home in Edmonton on Thursday.

He is accused of sexual offences over two years against teenage girls he knew.

Dahr is charged with two counts of sexual interference and one count of voyeurism related to incidents between Jan. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2019.

As well, he faces charges of sexual exploitation, luring a child, possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child in 2020.

ACCUSED A FORMER PASTOR

Investigators say Dahr is widely known as "Pastor Brad."

According to a LinkedIn profile, he left Vegreville's Seventh-day Adventist Church as a pastor in October 2020, weeks before police say the first reports were made against him in November.

Police say there could be other victims in the town an hour east of Edmonton, as well as in the capital city, Drumheller, Beiseker, Beauvallon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland, and Yellowknife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vegreville RCMP at 780-631-2750, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.