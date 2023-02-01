Former Alta. premier Kenney joining Bennett Jones law firm as senior advisor

A second key player of Alberta's last government revealed their landing spot on Wednesday: former premier Jason Kenney is joining Bennett Jones' Calgary office.

The 25-year-politician and one-term premier will be working with the Canadian law firm's public policy group as a senior advisor.

"I’m thrilled to be joining this iconic firm, which has both deep Alberta roots and a major national presence," Kenney was quoted as saying in an announcement on the company's website.

"Bennett Jones’ Public Policy group has the greatest policy depth of any Canadian law firm, and I look forward to working with several former colleagues from both senior elected and public service roles."

The firm's chairman and CEO Hugh MacKinnon added, "We are delighted that Jason has joined Bennett Jones. He brings an extraordinary combination of leadership and public policy experience to the firm and our clients."

Kenney entered the federal political ring in the late 90s, serving at different times as minister of citizenship, immigration and multiculturalism, national defence, and employment and social development.

At the provincial level, he worked to merge Alberta's Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties then become the first leader of the United Conservative Party in 2017 and the province's 18th premier in 2019.

As premier, he vowed to "fight back" against the Liberal federal government limiting Canada's energy sector and promised to increase Alberta's economic vitality, but was soon faced with navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and internal party strife that sprouted from it.

Although Kenney survived a confidence vote with 51.4 per cent of the vote in May 2022, he announced his resignation, calling the small majority inadequate to continue leading the province. He left the Alberta legislature in November.

Also on Wednesday, the B.C. government announced it had hired Alberta's former chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Hinshaw served as Alberta's CMOH until she was replaced in November, including during the pandemic while Kenney was premier.

Kenney is not the only western politician in Bennett Jones' ranks: former B.C. premier Christy Clark and former Edmonton Centre Liberal Member of Parliament A. Anne McLellan are both senior advisors at the firm as well.