Former B.C. chiropractor suspended for 2 years after admitting sexual conduct with patient

A former Vancouver Island chiropractor has been barred from practising for two years after he had sexual contact with a patient.

Dr. Gavin Maxwell, formerly of Nanaimo, B.C., admitted that he "engaged in sexual conduct with a patient" and initially provided a false statement about the engagement when confronted by the College of Chiropractors of B.C.

Maxwell, who had been registered to practise in B.C. since April 2017, resigned with the regulatory college on July 20.

On Tuesday, Maxwell was reprimanded by the college and agreed not to apply for reinstatement with the B.C. chiropractic college or be involved in any chiropractic practice in the province for two years.

'CONSENT IS NO DEFENCE'

The former chiropractor also agreed to complete an ethics course before applying for reinstatement with the college or engaging in any form of chiropractic medicine in any jurisdiction.

The college's professional conduct handbook states that sexual contact between a chiropractor and a patient is prohibited, calling it "an abuse of the chiropractor/patient relationship."

"Sexual conduct of any kind between a chiropractor and patient is always unethical and unprofessional," the handbook says.

"During the continuity of the chiropractor/patient relationship, consent of the patient is no defence to an allegation of sexual conduct."

A Facebook post from Maxwell's former clinic in Nanaimo says he was leaving the clinic at the end of June to relocate to Alberta.