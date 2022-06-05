Former B.C. MLA Jack Weisgerber dies at 81

Jack Weisgerber, who served as an MLA in B.C. from 1986 to 2001, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday.

During his tenure in the legislature, he represented Peace River South as a member of the Social Credit and BC Reform parties before finishing out his last term as an independent.

NDP Premier John Horgan and BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon both took to social media to pay tribute Saturday.

"Jack Weisgerber dedicated much of his life to serving British Columbians. I’m very sorry to learn of his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends," Horgan wrote.

"Jack Weisgerber leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment to our province. My sincerest condolences go out to his friends and loved ones in this difficult time. My thoughts are with Jack's wife Judith and their two daughters, Joanne and Pamela, as they mourn this loss," said Falcon.

Weisgerber held several ministerial posts while in government, In 2001, he was appointed as director of BC Hydro by Gordon Campbell. He held that position until 2017 when the BC Liberals lost power.

Former premier Christy Clark also took to Twitter to share her memories and admiration.

"What I remember most about Jack Weisgerber: that genial smile, a laugh that rumbled up from deep inside, kind, sparkling eyes, a genuine interest in everyone he met. He was an unselfish, deeply principled man who loved every inch of our province," she wrote.