Former B.C. Mountie's sentence to be served in the community, not behind bars
A former member of the RCMP has been sentenced in a breach of trust case based in Kelowna, B.C.
The Crown confirmed Tuesday that Brian Burkett has been sentenced to 9 months' imprisonment.
However, Judge Michelle Daneliuk will allow Burkett to serve conditionally in the community.
Burkett was charged with seven counts of breach of trust back in 2019, all of which the BC Prosecution Service said involved allegations of misconduct.
The prosecution said at the time that the allegations dated back to 2015 and 2016.
The Crown altered the charge, combining the seven counts into one, and Burkett pleaded guilty, according to Castanet.net.
The Okanagan-based agency reported it was alleged that Burkett had pursued sexual relationships with seven women he'd met while on the job. Some of those women were victims of domestic assaults.
The court heard allegations in the case ranged from sexually suggestive texts and naked photos to sex with an implication that he would make a charge against the victim go away.
Burkett is no longer with the RCMP, having quit his job five years ago after an RCMP internal code of conduct hearing had been scheduled.
-
New cutting edge facility in southern Alberta to create jobs, cut emissions by creating biofuel from wasteThe Alberta government is supporting Canary Biofuels, an Alberta-based biofuel producer, with a $4.7M grant through the province's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reductions (TIER) fund.
-
Waterloo Region groups pushing to get more girls involved in sportA new study from Canadian Women in Sport suggests one in four girls don’t plan to return to athletics post-pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP report train derailment near CabriSaskatchewan RCMP say a train has derailed next to Highway 32 near Cabri.
-
3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel would be offered in Sask. only if top doc signs off: health ministerA day after Quebec announced it would allow additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for travellers heading to countries where Astra-Zeneca or mixed doses are not recognized, health minister Paul Merriman said the option would be offered in Saskatchewan only if the province's top doctor recommends it.
-
Sault community groups host outreach initiative in JamestownMultiple community groups are in the Jamestown part of the city this week, in a big community outreach initiative.
-
Riders searching for offensive tackleThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have an offensive tackle position wide open on this year’s roster.
-
STARS takes youth to Stollery in 'critical condition' after crash: EPSTwo women and a youth were taken to hospital after a crash in the southwest part of Edmonton, one of them was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.
-
Mayor calls alleged election fundraising issues 'extremely troubling,' official complaint launchedCalgary's current mayor says the allegations levelled against the campaign for a candidate hoping to replace him are "deeply troubling" if true as the city's election nears.
-
Work underway as drought raises concern for fish in Cowichan RiverTuesday will mark 41 days since Vancouver Island has seen any measurable amount of rain, and that is drying up rivers in the Cowichan Valley.