Former B.C. premier John Horgan to step down as MLA

Former B.C. premier John Horgan addressed the legislature Thursday with his farewell speech.

Horgan addressed the legislature Thursday, joking, "you might recall last fall I was the premier.”

In his farewell speech, Horgan said he’s been spending time being a “regular human being” since that time, doing housework and standing in line at the grocery store and wondering why icing sugar is in short supply.

He said he tried his "level best" and he teared up as he thanked everyone for the time he’s spent at the legislature. MLAs gave him a standing ovation.

Several MLAs could be seen wiping away tears during the statement, which was heartfelt and light.

Horgan recalled his time in office, including being a government staffer. He said he did his best to be a part of the “extraordinary institution.” He also spoke about the pandemic and natural disasters that struck the province while he was premier, and the importance of cooperation.

He rose to extended applause and introduced several people, including his wife Ellie.

He then said he sought leave to make a statement and sit elsewhere. Members of the Opposition could be seen waving him over to their side, jokingly.

Horgan started as a government staffer – then was elected MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca in 2005. In 2014, he became the leader of the NDP, and after Christy Clark's government fell, he became premier with the help of the Green Party.

Horgan was premier from 2017 until 2022. He stepped down from the province's top job after battling cancer for a second time left his energy levels depleted.

After his speech Thursday, the former premier confirmed to reporters that he planned to resign as an MLA sometime next month. He said he cannot explicitly announce his resignation on the floor of the legislature without immediately resigning his seat.

"I believe I've done as much as I can do," Horgan said, explaining why he was stepping away.

The man who led B.C. through record-breaking wildfires and flooding, as well as the pandemic, said he's done with being a politician, but left the door open to other work, perhaps on climate change.

"I want to try and ecourage people to do what they can in their own sphere, but also that we need to have an international and national plan," he said.

Premier David Eby stood up and addressed the house after Horgan's statement, crediting his predecessor for his leadership and for being the premier that brought in a law to establish Indigenous rights.

"I know that after seeing the way that John steered the NDP and the changes he's made, I know there's so many people in the province, myself included, that hope you're leaving to take a job with the Canucks," Eby joked.

Opposition MLAs also thanked Horgan for his service, including Opposition house leader Todd Stone.

"John from Langford, all British Columbians thank you for your love of our province," said Stone. "Thank you for always doing your level best."

The reference to "level best" was a nod to a phrase Horgan used often.

"My mom Alice taught me at a very early age that the best you can do is all you can do. 'Do your level best son, and everyone will be fine,'" said Horgan.