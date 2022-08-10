Former Barrie area man charged in Banff murder

A former Barrie area man is facing murder charges after a stabbing at a popular nightclub in Banff.

22-year-old John-Christopher Arrizza is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Ethan Enns-Goneau.

It is unclear exactly when Arrizza moved to Banff, but social media posts show him skateboarding in Wasaga Beach and Barrie in April and early June.

CTV News learned Arrizza played junior hockey for the North York Renegades in the 2015/2016 hockey season and played minor hockey locally.

RCMP say the incident happened shortly before 2:30 in the morning on Aug. 5.

The investigation is ongoing as police sift through evidence.

Those who knew Enns-Goneau tell CTV News that he grew up in Banff and was friendly to be around.

His death is the first homicide in the community in more than three decades.

“We are shocked, angry and heartbroken that a senseless act has robbed us of a cherished local at the prime of his life, and right now, we are taking the time to mourn his loss with all that knew and loved him,” said Banff Mayor, Corrie DiManno on Saturday.

Arrizza appeared in court Wednesday via CCTV, but his case was put over until Aug. 24.