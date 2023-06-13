Former Barrie fast-food manager pleads guilty to sex assault of 6 victims

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story to be distressing or triggering.

A former fast-food manager in Barrie has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of six victims, including four minors.

Stephen Lemmond was arrested at his workplace two years ago after victims came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Since his arrest in June 2021, additional victims went to the police with allegations of experiencing sexual assault while employed at the restaurant.

Police said the Barrie man worked at two Subway shops in the city's south end since 2008, Minet's Point and another at Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road.

RELATED

In previous interviews with CTV News, two of the victims said Lemmond coerced them into signing a consent form "so no one can come after me," he told them.

Both young women described being sexually victimized by their boss.

"I turned away, and I just kind of like closed my eyes, and I tried to make up excuses. I'd be like, 'oh, the bread timer's going off. Can I go get the bread?' and he'd be like, 'no, you stay here. I'm doing something nice for you," one victim said in an interview with CTV News in June 2021.

The second victim spoke about how he would touch her when they were alone in the store.

"He called it, like a massage. And he'd just massage my shoulders," she recalled, adding she knew the situation crossed a line when the massages went too far. " It was under the clothes. And when he made me do things to him. It wasn't a massage because I was doing it to him too."

Lemmond, now 49, has admitted guilt to 6 charges related to the sexual assaults.

"The entry of a plea is a clear acknowledgement of guilt and that my client wishes to alleviate any concerns that any of the complainants may have," stated Lemmond's lawyer Andrew Perrin.

"He has not heretofore requested any of them, not only to get in the box, to give evidence, but also he has not required the Crown Attorney to play any of their video statements; anything. And under all of the circumstances, I would say that in and of itself speaks for itself," continued Perrin.

Lemmond's sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 8 in Barrie, during which victim impact statements are expected to be presented to the court.