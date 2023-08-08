Former Barrie fast-food manager who pleaded guilty to sex crimes hears from victims in court

A former Barrie restaurant manager who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex crimes, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of six victims, heard from his victims in court Tuesday.

Stephen Lemmond, who turns 50 later this year, walked into the Barrie courthouse Tuesday for his sentencing hearing. Lemmond used a walker and carried a bag of medication into the courtroom.

Six victims, four under 18, came forward to police with similar stories of being sexually assaulted by their boss.

Lemmond managed two Subway restaurants his parents owned in south Barrie along Yonge Street and Minet's Point Road.

The victims told police Lemmond touched the girls without their consent and threatened them not to tell anyone.

In an Agreed Statement of Fact, the court also heard that he tried to get his victims to sign consent forms.

Lemmond, the court heard, touched the girls against their will and told them they were being massaged.

He offered to massage the knots from their backs and help them with their hip pain.

One victim told the courtroom, "I walked right into a place of a child predator."

The victim described suffering panic attacks and several suicide attempts saying Lemmond robbed her of her innocence, future, and joy to live.

"You've caused unbearable amounts of pain on my family. I'm in fear to live in a world where you walk freely."

Another victim said, "I was scared no one would believe me."

The Crown asked Lemmond to be sentenced to eight years behind bars.

"Make no mistake, your honour, Mr. Lemmond is a predator, a child predator and a coward," and he targeted young women from a position of authority as their boss."

The Crown added that Lemmond's predatory actions as the employer of girls he sexually assaulted were a "gross violation of what should've been a stepping stone in a child's search for independence."

Lemmond's lawyer asked his client to be sentenced to five to seven years.

He will be sentenced later this month.