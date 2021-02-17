The former leader of the BC Liberals has officially resigned, the party's acting president confirmed Wednesday.

Andrew Wilkinson handed in a letter of resignation the day before. The news comes nearly two months after Wilkinson announced he would be stepping down.

With the official resignation, the party can now begin the process of choosing a new leader.

Shirley Bond has been serving as interim leader since November, and will continue to do so until the party's leadership vote.

