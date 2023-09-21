Former Beals Raiders mark 50 years of running on high school track

Two former Beal Secondary School cross-country runners hit the track Wednesday – 50 years after they first ran for the school.

Former Beal Raiders Steve and Pat Connor returned to the track to run two miles (eight laps) at the school to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first time they ran as Grade 9 students.

The two miles was chosen as that’s the distance they had to run in their first competition.

Steve competed in running throughout his high school career and had the OFSAA record for 3000 metres in 1978.

Pat recently completed his 100th marathon.