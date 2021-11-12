iHeartRadio

Former Billings Township Mayor Austin Hunt has passed away

Long-time Manitoulin Island resident and former Billings Township Mayor Austin Hunt passed away on Wednesday following a lengthy illness. (Photo courtesy of Rick Nelson)

Long-time Manitoulin Island resident and former Billings Township Mayor Austin Hunt passed away on Wednesday following a lengthy illness.

Hunt celebrated over a half a century of public service that included many years as reeve and mayor. He also worked with Canadian Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson during the 1960s. Hunt was awarded the Order of Canada in 2019.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized. 

12