Former Blue Bomber to run as Liberal candidate in Manitoba by-election

Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Willard Reaves will be the Liberal candidate in the upcoming provincial by-election for the Fort Whyte riding.

He will officially be named the candidate at the Liberals’ nomination meeting scheduled for Friday, November 5th.

Reaves, who helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup back in 1984, said now is the time for him to make a difference in the lives of Manitobans once again.

“Instead of me just sitting there listening andgriping to the television when somebody’s doing something wrong I decided enough is enough.It’s time for me to get into politics.It’s time for me to run and make a difference,” said Reaves.

The Fort Whyte seat belonged to former Premier Brian Pallister.

The by-election has not been called yet, but must be called within six months.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said the legislature needs someone with a strong voice to speak up for action.

“Above and beyond his life in sports, he already has a track record of justice, caring and giving to the community that will make him an outstanding MLA,” said Lamont.

It's not yet known who will run for the Progressive Conservatives, NDP or Green Party.