Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas climbing 25 peaks in 25 days

Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas has embarked on another mission to raise money for charity, this time by climbing 25 peaks in 25 days.

The lofty objective is part of a fundraising campaign for The Alex's mobile health care services for marginalized Calgarians and those experiencing homelessness.

Farkas hopes to raise $25,000 for the Calgary charity, with law firm McLeod Law matching donations up to $15,000.

"Through this fundraiser, Jeromy hopes to raise awareness for The Alex's mission to help individuals and families on their journey from crisis to wellness, and to support the mobile programming that provides primary healthcare to Calgarians in need," said a Tuesday news release from The Alex.

"On any given night, there are nearly 6,000 Calgarians experiencing homelessness or who are precariously housed, often living with complex health and addiction issues. Many cannot easily access traditional medical care yet are in urgent need due to the unprecedented conditions stemming from the pandemic, growing inflation, and the ongoing opioid crisis."

Farkas began his charitable mission on Jan. 1, and has already climbed nine of the 25 peaks, the equivalent elevation gain of summiting Mount Everest from sea level.

"With only 16 days to raise $25,000, he is in a race against time, the elements, and his own physical capabilities," said The Alex.

Farkas says he's always been an avid hiker and mountaineer, so it's a great way to support a good cause.

"I'm excited to take on this challenge and raise funds for a cause that is so important to our city," he said.

Last year, Farkas trekked across the Pacific Crest Trail to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary.

After completing the 4,200-kilometre hike, which took 168days, he managed to raise more than $200,000.

Farkas is documenting his journey for The Alex on social media.

To learn more or donate, you can visit TheAlex.ca.