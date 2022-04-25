Former Calgary doctor's practice permit pulled due to unprofessional conduct

A Calgary physician, who voluntarily stepped away from medicine in 2018, has had his registration and practice permit cancelled.

Dr. Wequar Ahmad was found guilty of professional misconduct last year after an investigation discovered numerous violations of conditions of a previous College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta decision.

According to the CPSA, the general practitioner repeatedly:

Failed to have a chaperone present when treating female patients;

Engaged in a sexual relationship with a patient;

Created false entries in patient charts; and,

Failed to report a relationship he had with his patient to the CPSA.

In addition to the cancellation of his registration and practice permit, Ahmad is responsible for 25 per cent of the cost of the investigation and hearing, up to a maximum of $12,500.

Ahmad voluntarily withdrew from practicing in 2018, a request made by the CPSA complaint when the allegations first surfaced.

He is eligible to apply for reinstatement of his practice permit in three years.