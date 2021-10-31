Former Calgary golf course enjoys new life as venue for this up-and-coming sport

Disc golf enthusiasts now have a new place to test their skills in the city of Calgary.

The Currie Disc Golf Course officially opened to the public on Saturday at the former site of the Richmond Green Golf Course.

It was made possible through at partnership between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Disc Golf Club.

Disc golf is played in much the same way as the regular game of golf, but players throw discs from the starting tee towards a target at the end of the hole.

The courses need to be completed in the fewest throws of the disc.

One of the other major differences of the game is courses are usually laid out in and around wooded areas to provide diverse terrain and obstacles to make it challenging for players.

The new facility offers three skill levels and it can also be modified to host big tournaments.

Officials say the sport is increasing in popularity ever since it was introduced to Calgary about 10 years ago.

"This is huge for our community," said James Koizumi, president of the Calgary Disc Golf Club. "Calgary wants to become one of the biggest disc golf communities in the country. We certainly have the popularity of the sport – it's been great through COVID.

He says the new facility was quite busy, even on its first day.

"It shows that we need more facilities to keep up with the demand."

Koizumi says the sport can be played at any time of the year, including winter, and the location of the new course is convenient in a number of ways.

"It's close to Crowchild Trail and it's considered inner-city, which is convenient as well for transit."

Kestrel Yeo, a disc golf player, says it's a fun sport to play, it's great for all ages and, best of all, it's completely free aside from the equipment you need to bring with you.

"We have been looking forward to this course opening since spring," she said. "It is about 20 minutes walking distance for me."

There are about a dozen disc golf courses in Calgary.

Further details can be found on the Calgary Disc Golf Club's website.