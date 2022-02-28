Former Calgary high school student Tate McRae named face of Maybelline New York

A former Calgary high school student has become the new face of Maybelline New York.

Tate McRae, who found time to attend Western Canadian High School between finishing third on Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and becoming a pandemic pop star, was profiled last week in People.com, where she spoke about the designation.

"I've obviously dreamed of being a face of a company like Maybelline my entire life," she said in an interview with People reporter Sophie Dodd. "As a little girl, it's such a big goal. I didn't even think they knew who I was, until they just reached out one day and were like, 'We would love to work with you.' I was so honored."

"Everything about the company," she added, "and all they stand for, is everything that I want to be a part of."

McRae is also part of Maybelline's mental health awareness program, Brave Together.

"I think it's really cool that a company like Maybelline, which is obviously about makeup and looks, [is] able to talk about real s—," she said of the initiative, which aims to destigmatize anxiety and depression and help connect those experiencing symptoms to mental health experts, as well as to provide resources for how to practice self care.

McRae is going out on a North American tour, then a European tour, before joining Shawn Mendes for some arena dates in the fall.

No Calgary dates are scheduled at the moment.

The official video of McRae's new single, "She's All I Wanna Be" has been viewed over 4.5 million times on YouTube.