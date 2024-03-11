Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.

Nenshi announced his campaign on Monday afternoon, in a video posted to social media.

"I've known Danielle Smith for 30 years," Nenshi said.

"The woman who is the premier now is not the woman I grew up with. She's something else. She is devoid of doing what is right for the people of Alberta. I know how to get under her skin."

He highlighted housing, affordability and health care as some of the key issues facing Albertans.

"Albertans deserve a smart, capable government that focuses on the values and priorities we all share,” Nenshi said in a press release.

"We need a government that focuses on prosperity and opportunity. On affordability and fairness. On our health care and education. On working to prevent the impacts of fire, flood and drought."

Nenshi served as Calgary's mayor for 11 years.

Political scientist Lisa Young at the University of Calgary says it will be tough for Nenshi to secure enough support after entering the race more than a month later than his five rivals.

"I think it's really important not to overestimate Nenshi's chances," Young said.

"If the party were to choose Nenshi as its leader, I think that its brand would certainly change. I think that certainly, he would need to find areas of compromise."

Rachel Notley announced in January she would step down as leader, as soon as her replacement is chosen.

On Monday, Notley wouldn't commit to supporting a candidate.

According to Elections Alberta, others seeking the leadership include MLAs Kathleen Ganley, Rakhi Pancholi, Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan.

All candidates must register before Friday.

Ganley says she's encouraged by the amount of people signing up for the NDP through this leadership campaign.

"I'm delighted to have him run, I just don't necessarily think he should win," said Ganley, who anticipates a very busy trail over the next month.

Voting for the new leader will begin on May 22 and a new leader will be named on June 22.

NDP members are allowed to vote for the leader online, by mail or over the phone.

Voters must have an active membership as of April 22.

Any Albertan 14 years or older can become a party member.