Former Calgary officer faces voyeurism charges after recording devices, explosives seized

An investigation into suspected hidden camera video recordings has led to voyeurism and weapons charges against a former Calgary Police Service member.

The investigation was launched in March after a report was made to police when videos were located of a person who had been recorded without their knowledge.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm the investigation centred on Christi Adrian Sudu, a former officer who had resigned from the force in 2019. The victim who appeared in the recordings was believed to be someone known to Sudu.

Investigators searched two homes and seized:

Recording devices;

Several small munition devices; and,

Police radio equipment.

According to police, it's believed that Sudu continued to possess duty-issued equipment from his time with CPS that he was required to return at the end of employment.

The investigation also unearthed suspected forged document that Sudu allegedly used to purchase a high-end vehicle in January.

The 54-year-old faces 12 charges in connection with the investigation including:

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Making false document;

Uttering forged document;

Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000; and,

Voyeurism for purpose of observing or recording.

Sudu is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2023.