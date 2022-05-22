Former Calgary police homicide detective George Rocks dies at age 74
CTV News Calgary Senior Anchor News at 1130
Camilla Di Giuseppe
A well-respected former Calgary police officer is being remembered for decades of service with the force.
George Rocks passed away on Thursday at the age of 74.
Rocks grew up in Calgary after emigrating from Scotland as a young boy with his family.
His policing career spanned 35 years, including eight years heading the homicide unit in the late 1990s and early 2000s, solving dozens of cases.
After retiring, Rocks worked as a private investigator for 15 years.
He's being remembered as a family man who loved his time in policing and community service.
Rocks is survived by his wife, Sheila, three children and four grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held May 26 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Calgary.
-
May long weekend signifies beginning of summer festivitiesThe Victoria Day long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer with many outdoor events such as festivals, parades and other activities.
-
B.C. commits $100 million to Japanese Canadians in recognition of internment historyBritish Columbia is giving $100 million in funding to address the historical wrongs it caused when it helped to intern thousands of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.
-
-
-
A tale of two playoffs: Edmonton Oil Kings and Oilers compete for wins under one roofAs the city rallies behind the Edmonton Oilers taking the lead in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, other playoff games are also being played at Rogers Place.
-
No human remains found in Hanover fire wreckage, OFM investigation complete: policeOntario's Fire Marshal has completed its investigation of the two buildings destroyed by fire in Hanover, Ont., according to Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Knoll.
-
-
Officials in the north worry destructive invasive species will emerge this summerResearchers in the north are warning one of Canada's "most invasive plants" could be popping up this summer.
-