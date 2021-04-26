Former Calgary resident charged in 2018 Chestermere murder

A former Calgary resident was charged Monday by Chestermere RCMP in relation to the 2018 death of a Chestermere man.

36-year-old Joseph Pillay was arrested in Vancouver and charged with the first-degree murder of Dennis Lewis, who was attacked at his Chestermere home November 26, 2018 and later died in hospital.

Pillay is the second person charged in the death of Lewis. On March 23, 37-year-old Calgary resident Richard Michael Sikora was charged with second-degree murder.

Police say there are two other suspects believed to have been involved with the death of Lewis, with charges pending against both.