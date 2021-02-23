A former Calgary teacher facing sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges has been found dead.

Calgary police confirmed the death of Michael Andreassen Gregory, 57, of De Winton, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon and said it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

Gregory was charged last week with six counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual exploitation related to incidents he allegedly committed between 1999 and 2005 as a teacher at John Ware Junior High School.

The investigation began in September 2020 after a woman went to police to report sexual misconduct involving a former teacher nearly two decades ago.

In the summer of 2001, the woman alleged that her teacher at John Ware Junior High School had undressed her and other female students during a canoe trip not sanctioned by the school, exposing them to him and their peers.

Officers are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information related to this case to come forward.

"When a suspect or accused passes away before an investigation is complete, we still finish examining all the evidence to try to learn what happened," officials said in a release.

"This hopefully allows us to give some closure and supports to victims and helps ensure that no one else who still can be charged was involved in any offence."

Anyone with information about this case is still asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.