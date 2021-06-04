Former cancer patient wins North Bay hospital 50/50

A North Bay man is $100,000 richer after winning last month's 50/50 draw staged by North Bay's hospital foundation.

Dustin Douglas is the lucky winner and is a former patient at the North Bay Regional Health Centre. He finished his last chemotherapy treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January.

In May, he decided to purchase a 50/50 ticket as a way of giving back to the hospital.

"Half the money is for sure going into my boys' educational fund. Pre-cancer, at the beginning, I didn’t have any money saved for them, so that’s going there. Then a trip to Disney World and pay off some debt," Douglas said.

Tammy Morison is the president and CEO of the hospital foundation.

"It makes me incredibly happy that the prize pot is being won by somebody today who has experienced the care that the lottery is actually supporting," she said. "So we are really pleased about that."

The foundation raised about $200,000 through the May ticket sales, half of which goes to the organization and will be used to buy new medical equipment.