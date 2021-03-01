Former Vancouver Canucks forward Todd Bertuzzi was arrested in Michigan over the weekend on suspicion of impaired driving, according to TMZ.

Bertuzzi's mugshot and booking information were posted to the Oakland Country Sheriff's Department, and reveal the former NHL player was arrested early Saturday morning.

Local police said charges have not been filed. TMZ has reported that Bertuzzi refused a breathalyzer test, requiring local law enforcement to obtain a warrant to collect a blood sample.

Deputy Chief Ryan Gagnon said it will take about two weeks for the results of the blood test to come back, at which point the local prosecutor will determine whether to lay charges.

Few other details have been released about the alleged incident.

"I can tell you it was a traffic violation," Gagnon said. "There was not a crash, there were no injuries, this person was the only person in the vehicle."

Bertuzzi played eight seasons with the Canucks in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when he famously was involved in a violent on-ice confrontation that left another player with a career-ending injury.