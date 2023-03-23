Former Canucks captain's Vancouver home listed for just under $5.6M

Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat has listed his home in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood for $5.59 million.

The two-storey home, located along West 11th Avenue near Sasamat Street, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a host of fun amenities – including a gym, two fireplaces, a media room and a putting green.

According to the listing on Realtor.ca, the property was put up for sale in mid-February – weeks after the Canucks announced they were trading 27-year-old Horvat to the New York Islanders.

Horvat was on pace for a career year before the trade. Speaking to reporters the day after the announcement, Horvat said he had expected to remain with the Canucks until his eventual retirement from the NHL.

"I don't think it's fully sunk in yet," he said.

Government records show the hockey player – full name Bowie William Horvat – bought his 11th Avenue home for $4.95 million in 2020, seven years after it was constructed.

The property was valued at $4.42 million in its 2023 assessment, with approximately two-thirds of the total – $2.91 million – coming from the land itself.

The Realtor.ca listing boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, a kitchen stocked with appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero, and close proximity to "golf, shops, restaurants and top private schools."

The 2,632-sq.-ft. home is a "West Point Grey gem," according to the website.

The next owner will be looking at upwards of $17,000 in annual property taxes.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause