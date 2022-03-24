Former CAO of township near the Sault says sexism by council led to her firing

The firing of a CAO in Prince Township, near Sault Ste. Marie, is brewing up controversy, after claims of sexism and pay equity concerns by council.

Mary-Lynn Duguay was fired from her role on March 16 after five months on the job, ahead of her probationary period wrapping up.

She was given no reason for her dismissal, but said she believes it stems from a report she brought forward indicating that certain jobs at the municipality held by women were lower paid compared to others.

"That report indicated that the CAO, deputy clerk and administrative assistant positions -- which were all held by women -- were severely underpaid based on the average of similar municipalities in Algoma," Duguay told CTV News. "Where as the mayor and council positions were all overpaid by average, and is entirely made up by men."

Duguay said council's reaction to the report was not positive, and she said one councillor went as far as to say they felt blindsided by it.

"Blindsided is a word I don't like because I was asked to prepare the report," she said.

"The way they were blindsided with was the fact that the women were severely underpaid according to the area average."

Similar pay equity concerns were cited by the CAO Duguay replaced at the time of her resignation.

After 10 years at the township, Peggy Greco quit her role as CAO because of workload and after a request to renew its Early ON programming contract with the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board.

"Council decided that maybe they should not host the program anymore," Greco said.

"They would not say it was because of the pay equity issue, but that's what I felt it was."

The decision to end the program was reversed, but the damage was done. Greco chose to resign because of the difficulties she had with some members of council and for the treatment of staff.

Disrespect for female staff

"We have an all male council, there seems to be a lot of disrespect for the female staff and for women in general, as far as I was concerned," she added.

Duguay said councillors Eugene Caputo and Enzo Palumbo were supportive of her in her time at the township, but councillors Michael Matthews, Ian Chambers and Mayor Ken Lamming were not.

"I will be following up with the Ontario Ombudsman, because the fact that there aren't three councillors on a council of five that will stand up for the law is wrong," she said.

"My first priority is not for council. I'm not there to just follow whatever they say, I'm there to make sure that they follow the rules."

The Prince Township council organized a closed-door meeting Tuesday to discuss a recruitment strategy for a new CAO, but uproar from residents resulted in council voting to defer the discussion to a future open council meeting.

Lamming declined to comment when CTV News reached out.