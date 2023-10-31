Former care aide pleads guilty to 34 charges related to defrauding seniors

A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.

Ana Chamdal admitted to 34 charges in provincial court in Surrey Tuesday, including multiple counts of being in a dwelling house with the intent to commit an indictable offense and defrauding the seniors and their banks.

She was originally facing a total of 77 charges involving 21 victims, all elderly people from Surrey, White Rock, Delta and Richmond.

Outside court, Carol, who did not want her last name used, said her 96-year-old father was one of the victims. She says she hired Chamdal through an agency.

“She stole a credit card as well as money – cash – too,” Carol said.

Carol said almost $5,000 was charged fraudulently to her father's credit card, and that she called police after realizing the card and cash had been taken.

“I’m upset, but dad was really, really upset. It upset him so much that I think he regressed a bit too,” she said.

She said it was especially tough because she had hoped to be able to keep him in his own home longer.

“After that, it was a no go. He was not willing to have anyone else in. He was just really mad. I was upset too, because you trust them that everything’s going to be OK,” Carol said.

Though Carol said she feels somewhat sad for the accused and wonders why she committed the crimes, she hopes Chamdal receives jail time for what she’s done.

Seventy-nine-year-old Larry Herbert was also one of the victims.

His niece said $600 was stolen from her uncle’s bank account, almost all the money he had. She says after that, he became afraid of other health-care workers. He died last summer.

In a statement to CTV News, his niece, Laura-Lee Herbert, said:

“While our beloved uncle Larry is no longer with us to see this justice, the family is happy she has pleaded guilty. We await to hear her sentencing.”

The sentencing process will begin in January. Chamdal remains in custody.