Former Carlton High School athletes honored at PA sportsman dinner

A pair of former Carlton High School athletes were recognized at this year's sportsman dinner in Prince Albert on Saturday.

This dinner allowed the Prince Albert community to celebrate the achievements of its biggest sports stars.

Gage Grassick, who currently plays basketball at the University of Saskatchewan, received the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year award.

She said it was an honour to be recognized for her performance on the court over the last year and she is grateful to share it with so many other talented recipients.

“It’s such a great testament to Prince Albert that there are so many great athletes in the past and lots up and coming,” Grassick said.

She recalled growing up playing basketball at a time when female sports were not as prevalent.

“It is a super big honour to realize that female sports are just as important as male sports and that we have so many amazing female athletes,” Grassick said.

Fellow Carlton Grad Taz Smith-Windsor, who currently plays football at the University of Saskatchewan, received the 2024 Male Athlete of the Year award. He is being recognized for his accomplishments on the field.

He said he was shocked to find out he had won the award and hopes this encourages young athletes to pursue their own goals.

“A lot of football players in Prince Albert don’t get the opportunities they should be getting, I encourage them to go out there and get out of their comfort zone and if football is something they want to do I want them to go out and do it,” Smith-Windsor said.

Both Grassick and Smith-Windsor are thankful for the support of their past and current coaches as well as the Kinsman Club for presenting them with the awards.