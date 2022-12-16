Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims

A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Peel Regional Police say that officers began an investigation in October after receiving information alleging that the suspect sexually assaulted a boy while he attended his church between 1980 and 1983.

Jozef Wasik, 84, was then arrested on Thursday and charged with gross indecency and indecent assault on a male.

Police say that investigators believe “that there may be further victims” and are “encouraging anyone with information in relation to this or any other similar incidents” to come forward.

Wasik has been retired since June 13, 2013, according to police.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Toronto said Wasik was a pastor of St. Martin of Tours parish in Mississauga at the time of the alleged incident.

The archdiocese included all the parishes Wasik served between 1974 and 2013 in the statement.

"The Archdiocese of Toronto looks upon any allegation of misconduct as an urgent matter that requires serious attention," the statement read.

"We pray for all those who are affected by this painful situation."