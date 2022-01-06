Former CFL player Obby Khan seeks Tory nomination for Manitoba byelection

A former Canadian Football League player is seeking a seat in the Manitoba legislature.

Obby Khan, who played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and owns six restaurants, is running for the Progressive Conservative nomination in Winnipeg's Fort Whyte constituency.

The seat is a Tory stronghold and was held by former premier Brian Pallister until he retired in the fall. Before Pallister, it was held by former party leader Hugh McFadyen.

A date has not been set for the byelection or for the Tory nomination vote. Under provincial law, the byelection must be held before the end of March.

The Manitoba Liberals have already nominated another former Blue Bomber, Willard Reaves, while the New Democrats are putting up Trudy Schroeder, a former director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

"I was warmly embraced by this city and province during the six years I played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and have been given so many opportunities to succeed, on and off the field," Khan said in a news release Thursday.

"My goal now is to further give back by seeking to serve as a strong voice and community champion for Fort Whyte."

The Tories have traditionally captured more than 50 per cent of the vote in Fort Whyte and have held the seat even when they were in opposition. However, the byelection comes at a time when the governing party is lagging behind the NDP in opinion polls, especially in Winnipeg.

Khan said in a phone interview that he is not dissuaded by the polls.

"I think polling numbers (for) any government, across any city or province ... aren't looking too favourable. COVID has been tough on everyone," he said.

"But we need to focus on getting out of it together. I think that's what I can really bring to this riding here in Fort Whyte."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.