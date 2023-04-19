Former Chatham-Kent firefighter in running to design and build 'Dream Chopper'

A former first responder in Chatham-Kent is looking for support to win an online contest to design and own a custom built motorcycle.

Alan McGuigan of Blenheim entered the contest called “Dream Chopper” earlier this year and is among the top contenders in his category to win.

“It's an incredible feeling,” said McGuigan, a retired firefighter.

“The overwhelming support that I've been getting from everybody is just incredible,” McGuigan exclaimed. “I'm getting people I don't even know on the street saying, ‘Hey, I voted for you.’”

McGuigan retired from fire fighting in 2018 after being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He said a fear of riding developed shortly after, but that he was able to get back on a motorcycle again with the help of his psychologist in 2021.

“It's been a journey and adventure,” McGuigan said.

“I go through different areas in Chatham-Kent and I remember people and stuff, and I've always believed that everybody that I helped as a first responder — that I don't forget their memory because I want to honour them.”

McGuigan explained, “I didn't think that I would get this far and it's just become kind of an obsession for me you know? I'm trying to find ways to look for people to help support me and thanking people and doing stuff so it's kind of cool.”

Should McGuigan win, he’ll get to design his dream chopper alongside legendary motorcycle manufacturer, Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers and American Chopper fame.

“My dream chopper? It's gonna be a bobber style, white wall tires, bigger tire on the back, black with gold painting on it, and it's gonna have themes for Wounded Warriors, Boots on the Ground, and the fire service. The things kind of mean a lot to me.”

According to McGuigan, people can vote for free every 24 hours and more votes can be bought, with proceeds going to help veterans and their families.

McGuigan told CTV News he hopes he can be an inspiration to other first responders who are living with PTSD and would like to represent his community and Canada by winning.

“I'm stepping outside of my comfort zone and that's big, you know, from my journey with PTSD, it's a big step for me to be able to do this,” he said.

“I don't know what the rules are with the contest exactly, but maybe I put it up for an auction to raise money for two of my favorite organizations, Wounded Warriors and Boots on the Ground.”

The winner will be announced on May 26, 2023.