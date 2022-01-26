Former Chatham resident pens self-help book to give other Canadians hope in the face of depression

A former Chatham resident is sharing his decades-long story of depression in a new book with the hope it helps other Canadians persevere.

Author, Bruce R. Ross, says unlike other books written by doctors or therapists, ‘Breaking Free of Depression's Grip: A Powerful Success Story’ is an everyday person’s story of survival and determination to live a full life, despite depression's hold on him.

“If you really truly want to understand or get an appreciation of what it’s like to truly live with depression or anxiety,” Ross explains. “I don’t preach. There’s no morale. There’s no magic cures, but, it’s a subtle and powerful message of hope and perseverance.”

The 62-year-old was born and raised in Nova Scotia and moved to Chatham, Ont. in 1987.

Ross shares how he tried understanding what was “wrong” with him, accepting the depression diagnosis, the endless attempts to find a helpful medication, therapy sessions with multiple doctors, enduring electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), experiencing investigational treatments, and the extremes he went to in the quest for joy.

“Before you can deal with it, you have to accept the fact that it exists,” Ross tells CTV News.

“I felt like a criminal who was on the run for so long and then was finally trapped and there was such relief that it was finally over. I just assumed at that point I could start recovering and start dealing with it.”

Now living in Meaford, Ross credits extreme exercise and writing the book to help cope with his depression.

Ross says the book dives deep into his pre-retirement life as a CFO in the multi-billion-dollar credit union sector, and the critical importance of his boss and other relationships with co-workers, friends and family.

“There are 300 million people in the world that suffer from depression so it’s not a standalone illness,” Ross says. “It’s real.”

Breaking Free of Depression’s Grip: A Powerful Success Story is available through Amazon, IC Publishing www.ICBookstore.ca or at www.brucerross.ca.