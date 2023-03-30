Former church in Sudbury being transformed into a concert hall

There are exciting plans for Knox Presbyterian Church in downtown Sudbury.

Built in 1927, the former church was sold after its congregation dwindled. Now it’s being transformed into a concert hall.

"We are looking to maintain as much of the architecture as possible," said Dan Guillemette, who owns the building along with partner Liana Bacon.

“At the beginning, we will be keeping it as a small, 150-seat venue. We are working with building services to do a quick view to see how we can expand to get to an ideal capacity of 600.”

The owners said the pipe organ will remain and still be played during some live performances.

"We wanted to keep a lot of the theme of the building and maintain the beauty that is here,” Bacon said.

“No need to take anything out that doesn't need to go. And to that end there is an incredible built-in organ here with the pipes right in the walls, which is such a cool feature for the building."

There is even a second built-in stage downstairs.

Plans are for the rebranded Knox Music Hall to offer a wide array of live music and entertainment.

"We are a multi-faceted venue that hosts music and a variety of events, from live art exhibitions to speakers to comedians," said program coordinator Brennon Patterson.

“We are trying to get an all-round basis of entertainment for our community.”

The owners said they are excited to bring another venue for live music and entertainment to the downtown core. They hope to open Knox Concert Hall this summer.