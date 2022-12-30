Former circus performers from Ukraine now teaching acrobatics in Timmins, Ont.

A pair of circus performers from Ukraine landed in Canada earlier this month, after fleeing Russian attacks.

They’re now living in Timmins, Ont., where they’ll be teaching their acrobatics and gymnastics skills to youth across the region.

Anastasiia Parkhomenko and Andrew Balykhin have travelled the world, showcasing their skills as circus performers.

“USA, Taiwan, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Spain … I participated in eight festivals and won the most famous circus festival in Monte Carlo,” Parkhomenko said.

“We have … master’s degree … and in our specialty, we are, like, coach and artist,” added Balykhin.

The two met in a circus academy in Kyiv, later forming their own circus school for children. Their last class was Feb. 23, just before Russia invaded.

“In one day, it all was broken. Our dreams,” said Parkhomenko.

They spent weeks fleeing west to Lviv and then finding work in Germany. Then they heard about Canada’s emergency travel program and flew to Toronto earlier this month.

Searching for a place to stay, Alex Gagnon caught word of them on social media -- and happened to be in the market for acrobatics and gymnastics instructors at his fitness centre, Timmins Fitness Alternatives.

“The way they take on circus, sport, acrobatics … is a much higher calibre than what we usually would find here, especially at younger ages,” Gagnon said.

“There’s beauty and a lot of benefit in the style they do, but we’re going to be able to teach young ages high-calibre sport and acrobatics.”

He said there’s lack of opportunity for local youth to access acrobatics and stunt training. Parkhomenko and Balykhin will enrich the lives of many in the region with both in-house classes and mobile training.

The pair said they’re excited to continue doing what they love, but still worry about family still in Ukraine.

Parkhomenko said she calls them daily and tries to uplift them with good news.

“I know only one thing,” she said.

“I want to continue living and want to continue share with my experience and share with people what I can do.”