Former Citadel Theatre worker and U of A instructor charged in sexual assault of teen girl

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection to multiple sexual assaults against a teenage girl in the early 2000s.

The Edmonton Police Service started investigating the historical sexual assaults in August 2021. It was reported to police that between March 2006 and September 2007, the accused began a relationship with and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Patrick Charles Howarth was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Howarth was working as an actor and fight captain with the Citadel Theatre between March and June of 2006, and in an instructional role at the University of Alberta’s Department of Drama from January to March in 2007, police said. He was in his mid-30s at the time. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Other victims or anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS or Crimestoppers, or submit an anonymous tip online.